Caitlyn Jenner Admits Kim Kardashian Won’t Speak To Her After She Bashed Kris

Don’t mess with her mama! Caitlyn Jenner has confirmed that her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, refuses to have any form of communication with her after her altercation with mom, Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is confirming what Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed in April 2017 — that the two no longer talk to each other. In an interview with Australia’s morning talk show, Today, Caitlyn opened up about the ongoing strain with the Kardashian/Jenner family she’s having.

“Well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay — you know I keep my distance,” Caitlyn answered when asked about the last time she had been in touch with everyone was. She added,”I love Kimberley, I think she’s a wonderful person, we have a very good relationship.”

Apparently Caitlyn has a different definition of “very good” than the rest of the world, because if the pair aren’t speaking things definitely can’t be great for them. However, it all started when Caitlyn decided she was going to write and release her memoir, which Kim spoke openly about on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2017. Kim said Caitlyn’s book was “not tasteful” because of the things she wrote about her mom, Kris Jenner, 61. ““She taught me about character and so much growing up and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now,” Kim explained. Ouch.

