Toni Braxton shocks her sister on vacation in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 11 episode of ‘Braxton Family Values.’ Toni announces to her sisters that their father and his new wife are coming to dinner to ‘clear the air!’

Toni Braxton, 49, is tired of the tension. She wants to talk face-to-face with her father, Michael Braxton, and his wife. “We’ve never gotten to hear the entire side of the story with her,” she says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. There are a lot of questions Toni and her sisters have about their father and his wife, and she’s ready for answers. Toni thinks that if her father is there with his wife, it will force him to tell the family the truth about what happened between him and their mother.

When Toni tells her sisters that their father and his wife are coming to dinner, the look on their faces is pure shock. “I mean, I’m stunned,” Tamar Braxton, 40, says. Toni stresses that she just wants to let Daddy know how they all feel.

“I think Toni didn’t tell us that she invited Daddy and his wife to dinner because she didn’t want any resistance, and I have to admit, if Toni had told me prior to coming that Daddy was bringing his new wife, I probably wouldn’t have come,” Towanda Braxton, 43, says.

For seasons and seasons of Braxton Family Values, there’s been tension between Michael and the rest of the family. Michael cheated on their mother, Evelyn, which led to their divorce. Michael has since remarried, but the strain on the family is still very present. Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Toni made the right call to invite her father and his wife to dinner with the family? Let us know!