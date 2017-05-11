Blac Chyna Surprised With Splashy New Car — Rob Kardashian Trying To Buy Her Back?

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Birthday, Blac Chyna! The reality star, who turned 29 on May 11, was surprised with a brand new cherry red sports car glistening under the sun in her driveway. Could this be Rob Kardashian’s expensive attempt at winning her back? Check out the pic!

While most of us are left with nothing but a massive hangover on our birthdays, lucky Blac Chyna, 29, received something we wish for every single year but never get — A BRAND NEW CAR. The reality star flaunted her gift via Snapchat, revealing its firetruck red color and sleek design. The one thing she failed to mention, however, is who it’s from. There’s obviously one major contender in play, and that’s her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30.

The couple are ALWAYS making and breaking up, so it really wouldn’t be surprising if the sock designer spoiled Chyna on her birthday. The parents to daughter Dream were doing an amazing job of evenly dividing parental duties and responsibilities even after their millionth split — UNTIL rumors surfaced of her and Tyga getting back together. All hell broke lose when fans realized that the exes partied in Las Vegas together at the exact same event at the exact same place and time. Surely that can’t be just a freaky coincidence?

So now we have to wonder, could Chyna’s new car be from the rapper instead? He’s been chasing the mother-of-two for a few days now and even wants to help her raise Dream. “He’s ready to help Chyna raise Dream if that’s what it would take to be with her again. He’s all in,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows Chyna could use the help. She’s working overtime and busting her a** to make ends meet and Rob ain’t doing sh** to help or contribute. He’s always playing the victim.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob or Tyga bought a new car for Chyna’s birthday? Comment below!

