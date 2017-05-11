Ariel Winter Reveals She’s Living With BF Levi Meaden After 7 Months Together

SplashNews

Oh la la! Ariel Winter gave Jimmy Kimmel some interesting scoop when she stopped by his late night show on May 10. Apparently she and her hunky boyfriend Levi Meaden are living together after just 7 months of dating!

Ariel Winter, 19, has grown up in the public eye, so many people have a hard time thinking of her as an adult. But on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 10, Ariel reminded us just how far she’s come when she revealed she’s living with her 29-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden.

“I bought my own house last year, which is really exciting for me,” Modern Family star told host Jimmy Kimmel. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff and he’s great. I can bake a pie occasionally,” she said, revealing she specializes in pumpkin and apple.

On @jimmykimmellive tonight! ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 10, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

“I’m horrible at all that stuff. I’m the worst wifely person,” she said. Wifely?? Is she trying to nail down some new skills in preparation for marriage? Since she and Levi have only been dating for seven months we are pretty impressed they are already living together and having such a great time, but a wedding would be a total surprise!

Ariel, who was spotted in NYC heading to the show’s taping with Levi earlier in the day, went on to say that because of her lack of knowledge in the kitchen she is the “Postmates queen” and has been known to order weird things from the delivery service.

“I ordered eight limes the other day,” she said, laughing. When Jimmy asked if she feels like the delivery guy was angry with her for the order she said, “I mean, he’s definitely not super happy about it. I give him an empathetic look like ‘This sucks,'” she said jokingly.

The actress then revealed how her older co-stars on the hit ABC series, which was just renewed for two more seasons, act around her nowadays. “They definitely treat me like an adult now. We started on the show when we were 10 or 11 years old and running around with Nerf Guns and now we’re all semi-adults.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ariel’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Give us all your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.