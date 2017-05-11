Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Secretly Reconnecting: Why They Don’t Want The Kids To Know

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Life & Style

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie are putting ‘family first’ since filing for divorce 8 months ago. And while the 2 have reportedly been seeing each other in secret, they’re refusing to let the kids in on what they’ve been up to — at least for now! A new report claims it’s what’s best for them — find out why here.

Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are reportedly sneaking around together! And while their six kids Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, would surely be thrilled to hear the news, mom and dad are keeping their shenanigans on the DL. They may find out sooner rather than later though as Angelina and the children are reportedly moving super close to where Brad’s currently staying.

“Brad and Angie are keeping the reinvigorated relationship under the radar for now because they don’t want to confuse the kids,” a reported friend told Life & Style magazine. “The welfare of the children is their priority.” And that’s something Brad has been working really hard to protect. SO hard in fact that Angie’s taken notice — and she apparently likes what she sees. “Since quitting drinking, Brad has been a much more present father,” the insider continued.

“It’s very obvious how much Brad is still in love with Angelina, and she still loves him too. She sees the effort he’s been putting in, and it’s winning her over.” Aw! In fact, the couple, who have been an item for 12 years, have reportedly been seeing each other more and more over the past several weeks, according to the report. It all allegedly started with an apology. “Brad has accepted responsibility for how he could be while drunk, and called Angie to deliver a heart-felt apology.”

Spending time together or not though, Brad did get super real in a recent GQ Style interview. Opening up about the divorce for the first time, the actor confessed his and Angelina’s split was “self-inflicted” and that he can definitely “do more” when it comes to being a better father. We love that it already looks like he’s taking the steps to do so! “It’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he said.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Brad and Angie are actually seeing each other in secret? Are they on the path to reconciling?

