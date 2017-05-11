50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow With Hilarious Meme After Private Jet Lie — See Epic Shade

REX/Shutterstock

No one knows how to troll like 50 Cent! The rapper had a field day on May 10 after Bow Wow was caught red-handed lying about flying in a private jet. So 50 jumped on the #BowWowChallenge bandwagon and posted a hilarious meme dissing him!

50 Cent, 41, always seems to be first one the scene trolling rappers for doing embarrassing things, and the whole Bow Wow, 30, fiasco was no different! In case you missed it, the “Fresh Az I’m Iz” performer was caught in a silly lie on May 8. He posted a picture on Instagram of a private plane saying that he was jetting off to do some promotion in NYC, but a fan Snapchatted a pic of him on a commercial flight immediately after! This gave way to the #BowWowChallenge, where fans tried to make mediocre things look awesome, and it was hilarious. See some of the best memes in our gallery, here.

However, 50 Cent had everyone beat with his hilarious meme. In the pic, you see a close-up of a sudsy orange Range Rover, saying “Blessed, my new ride at the car wash.” At first glance, you would agree that 50 is, indeed, blessed. At least, until the camera pulls out and you see that the car is just a toy in the shower! “BOW WOW challenge, my new Range Rover is 🔥. What ya’ll doing, I’m bout to pull up. LOL,” he wrote in the caption. What a savage!

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on May 10, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Bow Wow still insists that he DID fly into NYC on a private jet, even telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY “The thing with the Internet is — we live in a time where it’s a show and prove type of thing. A lot of people can’t take comments. A lot of people can’t take scrutiny. So therefore, as a man, I hope you have balls to stand up for yourself and fight for yourself.”

