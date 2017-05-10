Kathy Berman: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Broadcaster’s Wife Killed In Car Crash

Courtesy of Berman Family

Kathy Berman tragically died in a car accident in Connecticut on May 9. She was married to legendary ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman and their love story was a true fairytale. Here’s everything you should know.

Kathy Berman, 67, was taken too soon on May 9 when she was involved in a brutal two-car crash on Route 64 in Woodbury, CT. After she married Chris Berman, 62, three decades ago, she became part of the ESPN family, where he worked. Here’s 5 key things to know about Kathy.

1. Kathy was married to Chris for 33 years.

She is survived by her husband and their two children — Douglas and Meredith. Kathy reportedly resided with her husband in Connecticut.

2. Her children are Ivy league graduates.

Both Meredith and Douglas graduated from Brown University, according to an article from the Telegram [Oct. 14, 2011]. Douglas reportedly works in marketing in New York City, and Meredith is reportedly based in New York City as well. She also allegedly worked for the New England Patriots as a special events coordinator.

3. Kathy was a teacher.

She was a 4th grade teacher when she wed Chris [1983] in Waterbury, CT, according to their wedding announcement in the New York Times. Kathy graduated from the University of Connecticut and obtained a master’s degree in education from Fairfield University.

4. Kathy and Chris met in the cutest way…

When Chris was driving on a random day, Kathy caught his eye,” he told PEOPLE in a 1993 feature. That’s when he followed her and pretended to have car trouble. The point of his plan was for Kathy to hopefully pull over to see what had happened. And, his plan worked. When she pulled over and asked him about his car, Chris asked her out to breakfast. “He was tall, dark and handsome and looked harmless enough,” she recalled during the feature.

5. Kathy was a hard worker who cared for others.

She generously served her community, according to Molly Qerim, 32, host of ESPN’s First Take.

My heart goes out to Chris Berman. His beautiful wife worked tirelessly for the community. Thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Molly Qerim (@MollyQerim) May 10, 2017

