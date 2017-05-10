Washington Wizards Vs. Boston Celtics Live Stream — Watch Game 5 Of The NBA Playoffs Online

REX/Shutterstock

Crunch time. Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards during game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series on May 10th at 8pm EST. Watch every second of this basketball game live from TD Garden online here!

The Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards are fighting it out for the chance to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics and the Wizards have tied up their series at two games a piece as they head into Boston for a game before heading back to Washington for game 6. If this series goes the distance, which it looks like it will, game 7 will be back in Boston as the Celtics have home court advantage in the series. Each game in this series has been won by the team playing at home so look for Isaiah Thomas, 28, to be in top form for Boston who will be tough to beat in the Garden during this critical game 5.

The Celtics will look to use their home-court advantage to pull ahead in their series against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/oGmNILEMY1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2017

Let’s take a look at how these two teams have been matching up. In their last meeting, on May 7th, the Wizards won 121-102 in a game which saw defense make all the difference. The Wizards were able to hold the Celtics starters to a measly 48 points while Boston’s bench failed to pick up the slack. If the Wizards can duplicate that type of suffocating defense, they may have a great shot at pulling an upset on the road and taking over the momentum of this series.

The Celtics will need to get back to basics to get this win. If Boston can focus on rebounding, blocking shots and steals the defensive tides will turn back in their favor. The Celtics needed 6 games to get past the Chicago Bulls in the first round while the Wizards also took 6 to get past the Atlanta Hawks, so anything is possible in this game.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this game? Can Boston get the win at home or will the Wizards get an upset on the road? Let us know who you got in this game?

