Team USA Vs. Italy: Live Stream The Ice Hockey World Championships

AP Images

The good news for NHL players that didn’t make the Stanley Cup playoffs is that they’re now helping Team USA in the Ice Hockey World Championship. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream when they face off against Italy on May 10 at 10:15am EST.

With many of the NHL’s top players battling it out in the Stanley Cup playoffs, we’ve still got plenty of the league’s talent hard at work in Germany helping Team USA in the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship. They just won a brutal match against a tough Swedish squad by 4-3 and next up are the Italians. Team USA already faced them in preliminary tournament play when they came out on top with a massive 5-2 victory, which of course they hope to repeat.

Versus the Swedes, Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames netted two goals and the Colorado Avalanche’s J.T. Compher added the game winner with 8:13 to play as the U.S. Men’s National Team overcame three one-goal deficits in the third prelim round game at Cologne, Germany’s LAXNESS Arena. So far they lost their opener to Germany 2-1, but went on to destroy Denmark by a score of 7-2 before their win against Sweden.

“I liked our resolve and calm,” Team USA head coach Jeff Blashill said after the victory over the Swedes. “We got down early, but it didn’t faze anyone. I thought (goalie) Jimmy Howard was outstanding and a real key to our success. We beat a very good hockey team tonight. It’s one win, but an important one.” The USA plays in a Group A preliminary round that includes Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden. Whew! That’s some tough competition.

HollywoodLifers, are you interested in the IIHF Championships? Are you rooting for Team USA?

