Tigres UANL Vs. C.F. Monterrey Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Clásico Regio

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time for Liga MX’s Clausura – and what better way to kick things off than with a ‘Clasico Regio’ between Tigres UANL and C.F. Monterrey? These two sides clash in the first leg of the tournament’s quarter-final on May 10, so tune in at 8:30 PM ET to watch!

It’s time to bid adios to another season of Liga MX, and that means the annual Torneo Clausura (aka “Closing Tournament”) tournament. Tigres UANL (Club de Fútbol Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León) look to go back-to-back, having won Torneo Apertura (“Opening Tournament”) In Dec. 2016. Standing in their way is their most bitter rivals: C.F. Monterrey.

La Pandilla will head to Estadio Universitario to meet UANL on their home pitch for this first leg of the quarter-finals. Yes, that’s right – the Clausura tournament will have not just one, but TWO Clásico Regiomontanos. This should be exciting so don’t miss a single second!

These inter-city rivals (as the city of Monterrey is the capital of city of the Mexican state of Nuevo León) have clashed over 100 times since the first Clásico in 1974. The Tigres and Rayados have been evenly-matched during the series, though Monterrey has a bit of an advantage going into this match. This is the fifth time the rivals have met in the playoffs since Liga MX has instituted the short tournament era, according to Goal.com, and Rayados have eliminated Tigres in the four previous meetings.

However, Tigres might be ready to turn the tide. The club has won four of its last five matches, including a 5-1 demolishing of Queretaro that included a hat-trick from Andre-Pierre Gignac, 31. Rayados fell to Morelia on May 6, thanks to a 91st minute goal from Raul Ruidiaz, 26. With those results before the Clausura, it seems Tigres has all the momentum they need.

For sports fans, this is the perfect time to get involves in Liga MX. Plus, Univision has made it easy to watch this fame. “Fans can stream Liga MX matches in the U.S., in real time on the Univision Deportes Facebook Page and via Facebook’s Video Tab,” Univision Communications said in a statement.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?