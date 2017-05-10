Southampton F.C. Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Arsenal’s English Premier League season is coming to a close – but not until they make up a match with Southampton. The Gunners take on the Saints on May 10, so tune in at 2:45 PM ET to see what happens!

With Arsenal booked in the FA Cup against Chelsea, there’s still a chance that Arsene Wenger, 67, ends the 2016-17 season with some kind of major accomplishment. While beating the Blues seems a bit too much for the Gunners, qualifying for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the EPL is possible. They’ll need to put down Southampton F.C. in order to do it, so Arsenal supporters shouldn’t give up hope yet!

They also shouldn’t hold their breath. Even after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United on May 7, the team’s chances for finishing in the Top 4 are slim. If they win their remaining fixtures, they’ll end up with 75 points. If Manchester City and Liverpool also win their remaining matches, City will have 76 points, while the Reds will finish with 78.

For Gunners to qualify for the UCL, they need Liverpool and City to fumble on their way to the finish line. If West Ham and Middlesbrough can somehow hold back Liverpool, or if West Brom, Leicester City and/or Watford can somehow beat or draw City, then the Gunners just might have a chance. Still, it’s not looking too good.

Even if their rivals fall, Arsenal still needs to succeed in order to pull off this Top 4 caper. If they ignore Southampton, the Saints might just sink them. “We have a big game [today,] Arsene said ahead of this match, according to the team’s official website. “Southampton are a good team. Collectively they play well. They keep possession of the ball and we need to recover and focus to win on Wednesday.” Southampton kept Liverpool to a standstill, playing the Reds to a 0-0 draw on May 7. So, they do have the chops to play spoiler. Arsenal better beware.

