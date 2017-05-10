Santos Laguna Vs. Toluca Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Clausura Quarter-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Second verse, same as the first. Santos Laguna just got done playing Toluca to a draw. Now, these teams will meet again in the quarter-finals of the ‘Clausura’ tournament. Tune into this May 10 game at 10:30 PM ET to see all the action!

Seriously. It’s going to feel like Groundhog’s Day for Club Santos Laguna and Deportivo Toluca F.C. These two played in the final match of the regular Liga MX season, fighting to a 2-2 draw. They both qualified for the Torneo Clausura and…drew each other for the quarter-finals. Now, they’ll play each other twice, for a total of three consecutive matches. Yikes.

Santos Laugina (aka Los Guerreros) last won the Clausura in 2015. After that victory, they went on to win the Campeón de Campeones match against Club America. If Santos Laguna goes on to win the Clausura tournament, they’ll have to meet the winners of the 2016-17 Liga MX Apertura tournament, Tigres UANL. Los Guerreros might be up for the challenge. Manager Jose Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre is known for his militaristic coaching style, according to ESPN FC, so he’ll be ready to whip his players into shape.

Carlos Izquierdoz and Nestor Aruajo are considered the best center-back partnership in Liga MX, according to ESPN FC, so that 1-2 punch, teamed with young talent like Jorge Sanches, Ulises Rivas and Walter Sandova should get the job done. If they can get Juli Furch to step up his game, then they won’t suffer another disappointing draw like their prior meeting with Toluca.

Speaking of Los Diablos Rojos, Toluca won’t give up without a fight. The team is celebrating its 100th year as a club, and with Pablo Barrientos making plays for the Diablos, they might just surprise Santos Laguna in this match.

Thankfully, fans can watch this game via Facebook. Univision Deportes will stream “Liga MX matches in the U.S. in real time on the Univision Deportes Facebook Page and via Facebook’s Video Tab,” the network announced in a statement.

