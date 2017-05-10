Edmonton Oilers Vs. Anaheim Ducks Game 7 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

It’s do or die for the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, as the winner of game seven moves on to play the Nashville Predators in the NHL Western Conference final. We’ve got your way to live stream the game on May 10 at 10pm EST.

What a series this has been! The Edmonton Oilers took the first two games of their series against the Anaheim Ducks on the road, then the quackers clapped back with two wins up in Canada. The Ducks battled to a 4-3 double overtime win in game five and looked to lock things up in game six, but the Oilers put on such a dominant show at home with a crushing 7-1 victory. With the series tied 3-3, the winner of May 10’s game moves on to face the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference final, so both teams will be in full battle mode.

Fortunately the Ducks got an extra day off on May 8 where they didn’t practice and let their players heal up from a series of injuries during their last two tames against the Oilers, as well as take the time to reset their heads. After the team’s NHL-record three-goal comeback win in game five, they were just too spent to put up a fight in game six on May 7 when the Edmonton scored five times in the opening period alone.

🎥: "It's going to be a tough game mentally and physically, but I think we have the experience to handle it." 📰: https://t.co/sGqtQL97o9 pic.twitter.com/l3QvANFCtd — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) May 9, 2017

“That’s our message,” said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle following the bloodbath. “Just turn the page. I spoke earlier to refreshing the body and refreshing the mind, and we’ll be back at practice to get better and prepare ourselves for Wednesday.”

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, 25, echoed that sentiment after their clubbing in Edmonton, telling reporters after the game that, “I’m going to go home and play with my dog and get my mind off things for a little bit. The worst thing, I think, you can do is think about hockey all the time…here’s more to life than hockey. And then get mentally and physically refreshed, and come Wednesday, I expect us all to be ready to play.”

Whoever wins the contest advances to play the Nashville Predators, who are competing in their first ever Western Conference final. They moved on back on May 7 after closing out their series against the St. Louis Blues 4-2. They will sure be well rested compared to the Ducks or Oilers.

