Washington Capitals Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 7 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

It’s all come down to a crucial game 7 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals for the chance to reach the NHL Eastern Conference finals. We’ve got your way to watch the action via live stream when the puck drops at 7:30pm EST on May 10.

The Washington Capitals have fought so hard against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins throughout their semifinals series, coming up with a commanding 5-2 victory in game six in Steel City that forced the decisive game seven. The Caps haven’t been to an Eastern Conference final since 1998 and are looking for post-season redemption after nearly 20 years. Both teams will be fighting hard to keep their seasons going, so scroll down for the live stream details.

The Pens seemed to have things locked up with a 3-1 series lead, but the Caps just refused to go down, taking the next two games and forcing the crucial game seven. They absolutely stunned Pittsburgh by crushing them on their home ice in game six and now the action moves back to DC’s Verizon Center for their final game of the series, where Pittsburgh took the first two road games. History will be on the Penguins side as over the years they’ve had to go to a game seven road decider against the Capitals three times, and won every time.

The offense continued WELL into last night's game. Five goals, including this gem, and the @Capitals extend this to 7. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/F2JLwcsI5s — NHL (@NHL) May 9, 2017

“I think it’s frustrating when you’ve got an opportunity like this to win a game and win a series at home and you don’t play the way that you’d like; you can get frustrated,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said following their devastating game six loss. “There was a little of frustration, but I thought we talked about making sure that we grab a hold of ourselves and stay focused and just try to play the game the right way. But we just, to a man, we weren’t good enough tonight.” Hopefully they play the “right way” in order to continue their defense of the Stanley Cup.

