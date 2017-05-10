Atletico Madrid Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Match

It looks this this may be the end for Atletico Madrid. After losing big to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, Atleti will go for the comeback on May 10. The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so be sure to watch every second!

It’s not impossible for Atletico Madrid to somehow pull off the upset, defeating Real Madrid by enough points to earn a spot in the Champions League final. However, it’s really, really unlikely. Not only does Diego Simeone’s men need to rack up at least 3 points, but they also need to do it while keeping Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, from finding the net. That’s certainly easier said than done.

After all, Ronaldo may have secured Real Madrid’s return to the final on his own, scoring a hat trick in the first leg against Atleti. He used his head to bash in a header on the 10th minute, before scoring again on the 73rd and 86th minute. Atletico Madrid’s normally impressive defense failed spectacularly in this game, potentially dooming their Champions League chances.

“We’re going to try to do something practically impossible [in this game],” Atletico Coach Diego Simeone said after the loss, according to The New York Times. “We’re Atletico Madrid, and maybe, just maybe, we can do it.” Well, they will be playing at Vincente Calderon stadium, so perhaps the home field will give Atleti the edge it needs to defeat its cross-town rivals.

If Atletico fails to pull of the win, it will be a sad end to their tenure at Vincente Calderon. This marks the last game Atletico plays before moving to a new venue, according to the Denver Post. Atleti has won 29 of its last 35 European games while at home, and it hasn’t lost in their last 10 straight home games. Yet, if they pull off a 2-1 victory, they win the match but lose the semi-final.

Real will try o become the first team since Manchester United to defend its title. While United advanced to two consecutive finals in 2008 and 2009, they failed to win back-to-back titles (losing to Barcelona in 2009.) No team has been able to win two-in-a-row since the UCL changed up its format in 1992. Is it time for Ronaldo to lead Los Blancos in breaking another major soccer record?

Will Real advance to the finals, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Atletico can pull off the come-from-behind victory?