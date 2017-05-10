United Airlines Crew Forced Passenger With Overactive Bladder To Pee In Her Seat

Courtesy of Fox 12 Oregon/Facebook

Another airplane passenger came forward with a horrific story of an experience on United Airlines! A mother of two claimed she was told to urinate into a cup after flight attendants refused to let the overactive bladder sufferer use the restroom!

Nicole Harper was just latest person that felt “humiliated” after getting off an airplane. The mother of two and emergency room nurse claimed she was told to urinate into a cup by flight attendants on an Apr. 10th United Airlines flight 6056 from Houston, as reported by KSHB. She shared her horrible experience in an outraged Facebook post. “United Airlines forced me to pee in a cup, and then shames me,” she wrote.

She explained she was told she wouldn’t be allowed to use the restroom until after the seatbelt sign was turned off, but Nicole told flight attendants about her situation and their response was shocking. “After explaining that I have an overactive bladder and would either need to use the restroom or pee in a cup, I was handed a cup by flight attendants,” she wrote. Nicole said that her embarrassing incident was not nearly over and she was “escorted” to the bathroom later. Flight attendants marched her up the aisle in front of all the other passengers. “The flight attendants treated me like I had committed a crime, stating they would be filing a report, calling in the hazmat team to clean the entire row (let me mention there was no mess involved) and told me I would need to talk with the pilot after the flight!” she said.

Nicole said that she only decided to post her awful experience on Facebook on May 6th after not receiving any response from United despite filing a complaint. “As an emergency room nurse, I completely understand having a bad day on the job and having to deal with undesirable bodily fluids. What I don’t understand is ZERO customer service, if I treated a patient this poorly I would surely have consequences,” she wrote.

United Airlines told HollywoodLife in a statement: “Customer safety is always our first priority. Initial reports from the Mesa Airlines flight attendants indicate that Ms. Harper attempted to visit the lavatory on descent and was instructed to remain seated with the seat belt fastened per FAA regulations. At no point during the flight did flight attendants suggest that Ms. Harper use cups instead of the lavatory. We have reached out to Ms. Harper to better understand what occurred and we continue to review what happened.” United Airlines has recently been at the center of a bunch of bad stories about passenger treatment. You might remember, Dr. David Dao was violently removed from an overcrowded flight and a newly married couple were kicked off a flight after trying to sit in upgraded seats that they said they’d pay for.

