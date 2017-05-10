Torrey DeVitto & ‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Split After 1 Year Together

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Torrey DeVitto and Artem Chigvintsev have called it quits! And, one of the stars is reportedly taking it harder than the other! Get the scoop inside their untimely breakup!

Torrey DeVitto, 32, and Artem Chigvintsev, 34, have split, a rep for the actress confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on May 10! Their shocking breakup was reportedly over “nothing dramatic,” according to a source close to the A source Dancing With The Stars pro.

“Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it,” the source said. “Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle. She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor.”

Although the source claimed that Torrey and Artem’s split wasn’t over dramatics, she has deleted most of her photos with him on Instagram. Artim’s account, on the other hand, still displays their cute moments together. His most recent photo was a selfie from March 6. If the photo evidence is any consolation, then it seems to match up with the site’s source. Yikes.

Torrey and Artem began dating in May 2016 after mutual friends set them up on a blind date. IF distance truly played a factor, then we can see why the couple was having issues. Torrey is busy with her NBC drama, Chicago Med, and Artem has his dancing duties.

The actress was previously married to Vampire Diaries star, Paul Wesley, 34. The two tied the knot in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2013. The split was amicable and the two remained friendly after the fact. Hopefully she and Artem can do the same! Nonetheless, it’s still hard to see the two stars split.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Torrey and Artem’s split?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.