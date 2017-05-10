Tiny Slamming T.I. & Bernice Burgos As ‘Weak’ & ‘Fake’? See Her Wild Message

REX/Shutterstock

Are those fighting words? Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris just posted a salty new Instagram meme that seems to be throwing serious shade at her ex, T.I., and his alleged side chick, Bernice Burgos. You HAVE to see this!

Tameka Harris, 41, also known as “Tiny”, has an ominous new Instagram post on her account. It’s a powerful quote about a strong woman who is better than “weak” men and “fake” women, so we can’t help but wonder… is this about her split from estranged husband, T.I.? Not only does the quote seem to be directed at him, but it also digs at his alleged “other woman”, Bernice Burgos, 37. Yikes!

“Weak men run from her, and fake women despise her, but does she care? No!” the quote, apparently titled “#HER”, begins. You can see the full quote below, including Tiny’s caption:

You hear that, T.I.? Tiny’s a queen, and she wants everyone — including Bernice — to know it! That’s the vibe we’re getting off of her latest Instagram post, at least. Tiny seems to be throwing this handful of shade just days after T.I. was served with divorce papers on April 29, proving that their relationship really is dead in the water. Once T.I. signs the papers and the couple agree on child custody, support and/or alimony, their marriage will be over for good. While that’s sad, it’s clear that Tiny is looking for a win and to move on, so we wish nothing but the best for both of them during this difficult time.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think that Tiny is throwing shade, or is she just sharing an empowering message for her female followers? Comment below, let us know!

