Courtesy of Tess Ward

Tess Ward’s personal life is heating up in more ways than one! The London-based Naked Diet chef, rumored to be dating Harry Styles, enjoyed a steamy spa session completely topless in Kerala, India. Check out the pic from her seriously relaxing holiday!

OMG — the Naked Diet chef is basically, um, NAKED in this new picture from her Indian holiday. Days after rumors of her romance with Harry Styles, 23, broke out, Tess Ward, 23, jetted halfway around the world for some major rest and relaxation. The British beauty uploaded a photo of herself getting a head and shoulders massage in nothing but teeny, tiny panties inside a white brick room. Harry was nowhere to be seen, but that’s probably because he’s working so hard on his debut solo album and prepping for his world tour.

Tess is the first serious girl Harry has been linked to in a long time — but how did their romance rumors get their start? Apparently the pair were introduced by mutual friends and hit it off right away, according to The Sun. “They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly,” a source told the publication. “They’ve been on a number of dates. This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.” SO CUTE!

Food is definitely a MAJOR part of Tess’ life, which is exactly why Harry has taken up the hobby of cooking for her. Most of their shared nights are spent laying low at home, hanging around the kitchen, and munching on delicious snacks. “While Harry loves that Tess is a professional chef, he has been showing her that he knows his way around a kitchen too,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s actually a really good cook himself!” Sounds like a match made in heaven!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Tess’ topless pic? Hot or not?

