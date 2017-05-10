Taylor Swift’s New Album Coming In Fall 2017: Will She Go Back To Her Country Roots?

Get ready Taylor Swift fans — the singer has been hard at work on a new album, and she’s planning to release it this fall, according to a new report. So, what can we expect from the music? Get the scoop here!

Taylor Swift, 27, has been MIA for virtually all of 2017, but us Swifties only have to get through a few more months of withdrawal, according to this new report from Us Weekly. “Taylor’s been quietly recording new music for a couple of months,” an insider tells the mag. “She’s aiming to release an album this fall.”

Although the exact plans for Tay’s album are being kept on the DL, Us claims she’s sticking to pop music like she did on her last album. “1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album,” the source explains. After an appearance at the CMA Awards last fall and the revelation that Tay wrote Little Big Town’s mega-hit “Better Man,” country fans speculated that she might be returning to her original genre, but apparently she’s not ready quite yet!

It’s not surprising that the 27-year-old is taking her sweet time putting this album together. After all, she’s been through a lot since 1989’s 2014 release, including two breakups, with Calvin Harris, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, and a major, public feud with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39. We don’t blame her for wanting to get the songs just right!

Aside from her Super Saturday Night concert in Houston on Feb. 4, Taylor hasn’t been spotted out in public since January. Plus, in the past few months, her postings on social media have been few and far between, too. In fact, her May 3 post promoting HAIM’s new music was her first Instagram in TWO months. We are SO ready for some more Taylor in our lives again!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for a new album from Taylor?!