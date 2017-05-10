Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Reveals Last Talk They Had: Did He Tell Her About Suicide?

Image Courtesy of Dr. Phil

Shayanna Jenkins, who was engaged to Aaron Hernandez at the time of his death, will tell all about her relationship with Aaron on an upcoming episode of ‘Dr. Phil.’ In a preview for the Q&A, she reveals if he talked with her about attempting suicide before he died.

“Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts,” Shayanna Jenkins admits to Dr. Phil in a tell-all interview, which will air on his show May 15 and 16. Shayanna learned about her fiancee’s death through a phone call, which she says completely caught her off guard. “I thought it was a hoax,” she says in the upcoming sit down. “That this was some cruel person playing a trick on me.”

The preview for Shayanna’s interview also reveals that she was definitely not expecting the love of her life to commit suicide in prison. “I felt like we were looking so bright,” she recalls. “We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.” It is clear from Aaron’s suicide note that Shay was on his mind in the moments leading up to his death, as he addressed the message specifically to her and seemed to include a special message to their daughter, Avielle, 4.

The note ended with the phrase ‘YOU’RE RICH,’ which many took as confirmation that Aaron killed himself so Shayanna and Avielle could be supported financially (Since Aaron is dead, he was cleared of murder charges that landed him in prison for life. This means the New England Patriots may still have to pay him the remainder of his $6 million salary, which would go to Shayanna and Avielle, assuming one of them is his beneficiary). The Dr. Phil preview reveals that Phil will ask Shayanna about this in the coming interview.

Aaron was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole when he hung himself in his cell on April 19. He was convicted for first degree murder of Odin Lloyd, Shayanna’s sister’s boyfriend, in 2015. Just five days before his suicide, he was acquitted in a second murder case, which didn’t affect his sentence in the Odin crime.

