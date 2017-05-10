‘Pretty Little Liars’: Why You’ve Never Heard A Beyonce Song On The Show

Over the past 7 seasons, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ has had one killer soundtrack. But we’ve never heard a Beyonce song on the show. Yes, it’s true. Showrunner Marlene is now explaining why in an all-new interview.

There have been a number of Beyonce, 35, references on Pretty Little Liars, but never a song. “We haven’t been able to afford her music, but we’ll definitely reference her,” Marlene King, 54, told Vulture. Now that’s very interesting.

Marlene also revealed that she really wanted the music on the show to be “female-centric and female-driven.” She noted that she’s featured Christina Perri, 30, a lot on Pretty Little Liars. “That haunting, sad ballad, soulful sound,” Marlene continued. “She inspires me. A lot of those early montages on the show were set to her songs. It just makes you want to cry when she sings!”

While Queen Bey’s music is pretty perfect, it’s great that the show bring attentions to lesser-known artists. The song that’s played in the opening credits since the beginning of the show is “Secret” by The Pierces. Seriously, no PLL fan will ever be able to forget the words to that song. Got a secret, can you keep it?

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

