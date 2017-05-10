Odell Beckham Jr. Gets A New Tattoo On His Butt — See Wild Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Odell Beckham Jr. added yet another tattoo to his already ink covered body! The New York Giants player looked like he was getting a new bit of body art on his butt, according to a hilarious photo that will make you laugh!

Ouch! That has got to hurt! Odell Beckham Jr. made getting a tattoo on his butt look like no sweat in a super funny photo. The 24 year-old New York Giants player posed for the camera with his pants partially down as tattoo artists did their thing. He showed off his already inked up chest and arms and pointed at his face and the tattoo artists as if to say, “what are we doing?”

Odell has been taking advantage of his time off before heading back to the football field to have some fun. He spotted spotted grabbing a late night snack after dancing for hours at Coachella with Amber Rose, 30. The two were seen by a fan on Apr. 15 getting all cuddly while in line at a fast food restaurant waiting for their food. Odell looked super sweet with his arms wrapped around Amber. Could they have reunited after their fling in 2016?

Who knows if there was anything serious going on with Amber because Odell was caught watching a stunning blonde leave his hotel room early one morning in Jan. after the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers. He was dressed in an oversized sweatshirt with the hood up while his lady friend looked sleek with her hair in a bun. She was makeup free, but looked great in a furry coat that she accessorized with a red purse.

