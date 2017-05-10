Nas & Nicki Minaj Dating: Fans Celebrate Her ‘Upgrade’ From Meek Mill

Courtesy of YouTube

Nicki Minaj totally got everyone abuzz when she shared a cozy photo of herself with Nas! Her fans loved the idea that the two have started dating and praised her choice of ‘upgrade’ after Meek Mill in tweets that will crack you up!

Nicki Minaj, 34, sparked rumors that she has been seeing Nas after she posted a seriously adorable photo of her cuddling with him on Instagram. “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS,” she wrote in the caption of the pic of herself cuddling with the 43 year-old rapper. Nicki’s fan have totally given their seal of approval to the possible match after speculation arose in March that they could be dating.

Twitter absolutely exploded with the news and it even became a trending topic! Loads of users praised Nicki’s new choice of beau over her previous relationship with Meek Mill, 30, and called Nas a serious “upgrade.” “Nas and Nicki are dating? A true upgrade,” one user wrote. Another fan called out Meek directly and said, “‘Nas and Nicki’ if soo thats such an upgrade from meek yas girl! lol.”

Nas and Nicki are dating? A true upgrade — ㅤㅤ (@TOPTlERFIVESTAR) May 10, 2017

If Nas and Nicki is official I'm here for it, what a fine upgrade — B (@bradleyconnor_) May 10, 2017

Nicki and Meek had a rough breakup even though we never learned exactly what went down between them. They split sometime before Jan. 5, 2017. Nicki opened up on Twitter that day and revealed her single status. She even gave a super empowering speech about standing up for yourself in a relationship while she performed at Drake’s Mar. 12 show in Paris. “I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams,” she told the crowd. “Don’t let anyone or anything get in your motherf–king way… You are important, and if a ni–a don’t know how to treat you, he got to get the f–k out your motherfu–ing life. Fellas, are ya’ll treating these ladies right?”

Nicki and Nas, that's a real upgrade #NasNika — Princesa Hannah 🌚 (@Fineapple_1) May 10, 2017

"Nas and Nicki" if soo thats such an upgrade from meek yas girl! lol — n0 chiLL JiLL (@Jilliannx8) May 10, 2017

If nicki dating Nas for real I think that's a slick upgrade in my eyes. Do not @ me. — the case lord📲 (@FergCapone) May 10, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki “upgraded” if she has started dating Nas? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

