Miss USA 2017: Meet The Stunning Contestants Battling For The Crown

Courtesy of MissUniverse.com

The 2017 Miss USA pageant is finally here! It’s time to meet the 51 beautiful contestants who will show off their unique talents to the world on May 14! See which beauty is representing YOUR state, right here!

On May 14, 2017, one woman’s life will change forever! Inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, 51 extraordinary contestants will try to ace each competition round. They will have to undergo the preliminary interviews, and the swimsuit and evening gown presentation shows [first], which will then determine the semi-finalists. So, who will succeed Miss USA 2016, Deshauna Barber, 27, of District Of Columbia?

Meet the 51 women who have a fighting chance at the crown! And, you can see all of the contestants by clicking through our gallery, above!

Miss Alabama: Baylee Smith, 20

Miss Alaska: Alyssa London, 27

Miss Arizona: Tommy Lynn Calhoun, 27

Miss Arkansas: Arynn Johnson, 20

Miss California: India Williams, 20

Miss Colorado: Sabrina Janssen, 21

Miss Connecticut: Olga Litvinenko, 27

Miss Delaware: Mia Jones, 21

Miss District Of Columbia: Kára McCullough, 25

Miss Florida: Linette De Los Santos, 25

Miss Georgia: DeAnna Johnson, 21

Miss Hawaii: Julie Kuo, 23

Miss Idaho: Cassie Lewis, 26

Miss Illinois: Whitney Wandland, 25

Miss Indiana: Brittany Winchester, 27

Miss Iowa: Kelsey Weier, 26

Miss Kansas: Catherine Carmichael, 26

Miss Kentucky: Madelynne Myers, 22

Miss Louisiana: Bethany Trahan, 21

Miss Maine: Brooke Harris, 26

Miss Maryland: Adrianna David, 22

Miss Massachusetts: Julia Scaparotti, 25

Miss Michigan: Krista Ferguson, 24

Miss Minnesota: Meridith Gould, 22

Miss Mississippi: Ashley Hamby, 24

Miss Missouri: Bayleigh Dayton, 23

Miss Montana: Brooke Bezanson, 20

Miss Nebraska: Jasmine Fuelberth, 20

Miss Nevada: Lauren York, 23

Miss New Hampshire: Sarah Mousseau, 26

Miss New Jersey: Chhavi Verg, 20

Miss New Mexico: Ashley Mora, 25

Miss New York: Hannah Lopa, 25

Miss North Carolina: Katie Coble, 27

Miss North Dakota: Raquel Wellentin, 24

Miss Ohio: Dinaleigh Baxter, 24

Miss Oklahoma: Alex Smith, 20

Miss Oregon: Elizabeth Denny, 26

Miss Pennsylvania: Cassandra Angst, 23

Miss Rhode Island: Kelsey Swanson, 23

Miss South Carolina: Megan Gordon, 23,

Miss South Dakota: Tessa Dee, 26,

Miss Tennessee: Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, 25

Miss Texas: Nancy Gonzalez, 27

Miss Utah: Baylee Jensen, 23

Miss Vermont: Madison Cota, 21

Miss Virginia: Jacqueline Carroll, 23

Miss Washington: Alex Carlson-Helo, 23

Miss West Virginia: Lauren Roush, 22,

Miss Wisconsin: Skylar Witte, 19

Miss Wyoming: Mikaela Shaw, 23

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think will win the 2017 Miss USA pageant?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.