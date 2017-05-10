Mike Pence Accidentally Hits Little Boy In The Face & The Kid Demands An Apology

Courtesy of Twitter

Uh-oh. Vice President Mike Pence accidentally whacked a kid in the face at a speaking engagement on May 9 and the best thing about the incident was that the little boy then demanded an apology!

Vice President Mike Pence, 57, isn’t getting nearly as much flack as President Donald Trump, 70, these days, but on May 9 he definitely did a little damage to his public persona. How? He hit a little boy in the face! Accidentally. We’ll explain.

Pence, his wife Karen Pence, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and the national security adviser H.R. McMaster held a special event for military families at the White House. As part of the event, The Pences let all of the children play with their pet rabbit before the VP thanked all those in attendance for the support that they give to their family members who are bravely serving our country. “We honor your families because your families protect us,” he said to a cheering audience.

Pence was on the verge of totally nailing this one, until he held out his arms just a little too far while saying, “God bless these wonderful kids,” and hit a little boy square in the face.

While the child was quite stoic about it, staying silent until the speech had ended, he went right up to Pence after he was done speaking and followed him around until Pence finally saw him.“You owe me an apology,” the little boy said. Well, he did!

Pence clearly felt very sorry for the accident and apologized to the kid for “bopping” him. Even though Trump was the one to make waves that day by firing the Director of the FBI, Pence didn’t make the day any easier for White House PR!

