Melissa McCarthy Feels ‘Pretty’ Dressed As Sean Spicer — Watch Her Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo

Break out the puppet props, ’cause it’s Melissa McCarthy dressed as Sean Spicer time! In this hilarious ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo, the upcoming hostess dances around set in a face covered in a prosthetic makeup and her finest suit. Check it out!

Who wouldn’t feel “Pretty” dressed up as Sean Spicer, 45? The White House press secretary, played by Melissa McCarthy, 46, on Saturday Night Live, once again comes to life in this epic promo video. It takes a village of hair and makeup people to transform Melissa into Sean every Saturday night, but she always comes out on stage looking both hilarious and amazing at the same time. SNL fans are in for a real treat this weekend with the comedian hosting and HAIM performing as the musical guest.

The Bridesmaids actress made her Mr. Spicer debut back in February when a head writer on the show asked her to fill the role. “I was like, ‘What? How am I going to do that?,” she giggled to herself on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talkshow. “Then cut to somebody saying like, ‘Boy, do you really look like that guy!’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ The weird thing is I feel think I look so much like my dad. I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me, which makes it even weirder.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is on board with Melissa’s impression. Sean himself doesn’t have much of a sense of humor when it comes to the SNL bit, calling her performance “exaggerated” at the Super Bowl. He added that she should “slow down on the gum chewing” because she had “way too many pieces in there.” All we can say is that Sean better brace himself for this upcoming episode!

