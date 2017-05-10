AP Images

No matter what happens during the remaining games between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, Manu Ginobili, 40, will always have this amazing highlight. As the two teams battled in overtime on May 9, the Spurs were up 110-107. Houston’s James Harden, 27, got ahold of the ball while behind a paint.

A 3-pointer would have forced the game into double overtime, but in came Manu! He ripped the ball right out of James’s hands, right before the buzzer rang out. San Antonio not only won the game, but they also went up 3-2 in the playoff series. One more win and they’ll advance to face the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals!

Houston might be known as “Clutch City” but in that one moment, the title of “Clutch King” belonged to Manu. His performance was even more spectacular because earlier in the game, the Spurs lost their best player, Kawhi Leonard, 25, to an ankle injury. Kawhi’s injury knocked him out of the last ten minutes of the game (including overtime) so it was up to Manu to step up his game.

“Manu reached back and gave us one of his Manu performances from past years,” Gregg Popovich, 68, coach for the Spurs, said after the game, per ESPN. “He was a stud. We actually went to him with Kawhi off the court. We went to him to generate some offense, and make some things happen. He did a good job, whether it was distributing or scoring. He was big for us.”

Manu, at age 39, is the second-oldest player in the NBA (behind Vince Carter, 40, of the Memphis Grizzlies) Manu’s been playing professional ball since 1995, joining the Andino Sport Club team in his native country of Argentina. Manu joined the Spurs in 2002, helping them win the NBA championship four-times (2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014.)

He was already destined for the NBA Hall Of Fame, for sure. If anything, this clutch performance showed that there’s still plenty of gas left in Manu’s tank. That’s good – he’s going to need it. Kawhi told reporters that he’s “a little sore,” according to Fox Sports, but will make it for Game 6 on May 11. However, if Kawhi ankle injury is worse than it looks and he gets sent off the court again, the team’s going to need Manu to help keep their NBA Playoff dreams alive.

