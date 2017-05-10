La La Anthony Happy & ‘Dancing’ At Naturi Naughton’s Baby Shower Amid Carmelo Split

REX/Shutterstock

Although La La Anthony is going through a tough time with her estranged husband, Carmelo, she’s not letting anything get her down! The TV personality was reportedly the life of the party at her friend, Naturi Naughton’s baby shower over the May 5 weekend! Get the scoop!

La La Anthony, 37, was “in a great mood,” at her Power co-star, Naturi Naughton’s, baby shower over the weekend, as reported by Page Six, [May 10]. The lavish celebration took place at Dazzler in downtown Brooklyn, according to the site. And, La La apparently stole the show!

“She flew in straight from JFK… They were dancing to reggae, soca, island music,” the source said. And, although La La is currently separated from her estranged husband, Carmelo, 32, there was reportedly zero mention of the NBA star. Actress, Regina King, 46, was also reportedly in attendance.

Before she flew back to NYC, La La was in LA filming VH1’s Mother’s Day special, “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms.” However, we’re not shocked that she reportedly jetted off to the baby celebrations. She and Naturi, 32, have been friends and co-workers since 2013 when La La joined the Power cast.

The news of La La and Carmelo’s separation went public on April 17. However, neither of them have spoken out about their split or officially filed divorce papers. In fact, they’ve continued to remain as a united because of their 10-year-old son, Kiyan. The family actually stepped out for the first time since La La and Melo’s split on April 22. The parents attended a concert at Kiyan’s New York City school and it was so sweet.

While the former lovers have remained amicable co-parents, it’s hard to tell what has been going on with their relationship. Just days after their separation was announced, both La La and Melo stepped out without their wedding rings on. And, La La has been living it up events and red carpets since the split.

At the same time, it’s been a different story for the NBA player. Like HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, “Carmelo’s upset that La La left him.” Despite the drama from their relationship, “he’s hurting because he loves her.” Nonetheless, like we said, the pair have not officially filed for divorce, yet. And, our source said that “things are still up in the air, right now.” When it comes down to it, “Melo doesn’t want to lose her.” We hope these two can work things out!

