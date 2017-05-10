Kylie Jenner ‘Feels Bad’ For Tyga After Break Up: Wants Kanye West To Help His Career

REX/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner may have moved on from Tyga, but that doesn’t mean she wants to see him hurt. She hates to see her ex so heartbroken and wants to help him out any way she can. In fact, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s asked Kanye West to give him a helping hand!

Kylie Jenner, 19, knows that her ex Tyga, 27, is still hung up on her and she wants him to be okay. She’s been dating Travis Scott, 25, since the split and she couldn’t be happier with him. But Tyga’s feelings are continuing to linger and it’s bringing Kylie down.

“Everything in Kylie’s life from work to her relationship is perfect. She can see Tyga struggling and feels bad for him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Just because they aren’t together doesn’t mean she wants him to fall apart. He wants her back, but she’s not on the same page.”

Kylie has also noticed that Tyga’s career is “stalling,” so she’s trying to get some tips from Kanye West, 39. Perhaps, he can be a good mentor! “Kylie is so concerned she’s talked to Kanye to see what he can do to help give his career a boost,” our source says.

Considering that Tyga is already part of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. music record label, it would be extremely beneficial to see if the two can work something out. There is also the matter of Tyga’s feud with Cash Money Records, which isn’t helping. We also EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kanye puts his family over their exes, so it’s important that everyone stays on good terms for the sake of their careers. “If Kylie wanted to be petty, she could probably get Kanye to drop Tyga from his label,” our insider shared. “I’m not saying she’s going to do that, I don’t think she’s that bitter. But if it came down to it and that’s what the family wanted I’m sure Kanye wouldn’t even question it.”

