Kristen Stewart Is The Face Of The New GABRIELLE CHANEL Fragrance

Courtesy of CHANEL

Kristen Stewart will appear in a new ad campaign for the upcoming GABRIELLE CHANEL fragrance, set to be released in September 2017. Congrats, K-Stew!

Kristen Stewart has been a CHANEL brand ambassador since 2013, and now she can add another layer to her resume. Or should I say note — fragrance note!

Previously, she’s been the face of multiple clothing collections, and in February 2016, she was named the face of their makeup as well.

With this new fragrance, which was developed by Olivier Polge in cooperation with the CHANEL Fragrance Creation and Development Laboratory, she continues her reign as the ultimate CHANEL girl.

The first image, above, was obviously shot before she chopped her hair into a blonde buzz cut for an upcoming movie role. She underwent that major hair makeover in March.

The image doesn’t show the fragrance bottle, but it does show Kristen with a gorgeous, smokey eye, giving a sultry gaze. The September 2017 campaign was shot by British director Ringan Ledwidge. Print advertisements were shot by photographer Karim Sadli.

Best known for her role in the Twilight series, Kristen is now a successful indie actress. Her latest film, Lizzie, is in post-production.

HollywoodLifers, is Kristen Stewart and GABRIELLE CHANEL a good fit in your mind?

