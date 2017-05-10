Khloe Kardashian’s Easy Workout You Can Do In Minutes ANYWHERE

Courtesy of Instagram

The Kardashian sisters have a personal trainer, but you don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a toned and sexy body like Khloe Kardashian. She’s sharing her easy and free workout below!

Khloe Kardashian wrote on her website on May 8, “You don’t need to spend a fortune on workout classes and gym memberships to get in shape. No excuses, people! My trainer Don breaks down the three workout moves you can do anywhere, any time. The best part is that you don’t need any gym equipment! Try these exercises at home ASAP to feel good from the inside out.”

You don’t need anything other than your own body!

Here what she does:

PUSH-UPS — “Push-ups are one of the oldest and most basic of exercises for a simple reason: they work! The exercise works all of the muscles in our upper body and builds optimal strength in the shoulders and chest. And for the ladies, push-ups will “get rid of the jig” by targeting the upper arms. Try incorporating three sets of ten into your workout to start.”

SQUATS — “Squats primarily help tone your thighs, hips and quadriceps — and they build the butt, too. They’re simple but effective! Beginners should try three sets of ten.”

PUSH-UPS INTO A SQUAT –– “When it comes to strength training, the push-up squat is one of the best compound, full body exercises you can do. It builds muscle and strength throughout the entire body including your legs, arms and abs, and it creates a cardiovascular environment to burn fat. To do this move, hop your feet up to your hands after completing the push-up and then stand up into your squat. Get your heart rate up by doing two sets of ten.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Khloe Kardashian’s butt workout?

