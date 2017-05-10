Kendall Jenner Refusing To Film Any New ‘KUWTK’ Episodes: She’s Over It

SplashNews

Kendall Jenner is reportedly over filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’! The fashionista is SO not into appearing on the show anymore, according to a new report, because all she wants to do is model. What does this mean for ‘KUWTK’?

The Kardashians’ bread-and-butter is the show they’ve been filming for the last 10 years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but the empire could allegedly soon crumble. It’s because second-youngest sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, is apparently one with the reality show that saw her literally grow up, according to a report from Star magazine. What’s the deal?

“Kendall says she doesn’t need [Keeping Up With The Kardashians] anymore and isn’t really cooperating,” a source told Star. “She’s reusing to discuss her personal life, she won’t let anyone into her home to shoot, and she limits the number of hours she’ll be available. The show’s ratings are way down, and Kendall’s attitude isn’t helping.”

Wow! Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on TV for a decade, and shows no signs of stopping. The show’s what made the Kardashians and Jenners famous. It seems odd that someone would want to leave that all behind. But on the other hand, Kendall was just 11 years old when the show started. She’s ready for something new, which is totally understandable.

Apparently, Kendall’s “embarrassed” that KUWTK is what people mainly know her for, according to the source. She wants to be taken seriously as a model, and not as simply a Jenner/Kardashian sister. “In [Kendall’s] mind, her fashion career comes first, and if her sisters end up unemployed, tough.” Harsh — especially since she allegedly believes the show can’t survive without her star power!

