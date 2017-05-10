Chris Berman: ESPN Broadcaster Tragically Loses Wife After Horrific Car Crash

AP Images

Longtime ESPN sportscaster Chris Berman’s wife, Kathy Berman, has tragically died in a car crash. Kathy, who was married to Chris for more than 33 years, was just 67 years old.

Heartbreaking news comes out of Connecticut on May 9. Kathy Berman, wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman, 62, was killed in a brutal two-car crash in rural Connecticut which also left the other driver dead. Kathy was driving down Route 64 at around 2:15pm in Woodbury, Connecticut, when she collided with another driver, according to state police.

Kathy reportedly rear ended the other driver, Edward Bertulis, 87, causing her car to go down an embankment and overturn in a pond. Kathy was a school teacher in Connecticut, and leaves behind two children with Chris: Meredith and Douglas Berman.

ESPN expressed their condolences about the horrifying news in a statement:

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” John Skipper, the president of ESPN, said in a statement. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Chris, the iconic anchor of ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown since 1979 (he recently left the show for other endeavors at the network), met Kathy when he faked car trouble to ask for her help — and get her to go with him on a breakfast date. Smooth! The couple married in 1983.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Chris and his family during this difficult time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.