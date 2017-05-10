Courtesy of Instagram

Justin Bieber has beliebers all over the world! Ahead of tonight’s concert in India, the singer spent quality time with local Mumbai children on their way to school, shaking their hands and learning their names. Watch the heartwarming video, right here!

Meet the new and improved Justin Bieber, 23! The singer, who was arrested and charged with a DUI in 2016, is well on his way to turning his life around — and it all starts with an eye-opening trip to India. Taking time away from his world tour, Justin spent May 10 with children in Mumbai. The adorable video shows him shaking their hands, learning their names, and basically making all their belieber dreams come true. This is a side of Justin we love seeing!

Looking back on his rocky past, the “Sorry” hitmaker recently explained to his millions of Instagram fans why he loves his mug shot so much. “I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE,” he wrote on the social media app on April 23, adding, “THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?” We hope this can only mean that new music is coming soon! After all, Justin did share a picture of himself inside the recording studio last month.

Justin Bieber & More Shocking Celebs Arrests — Pics But don’t worry, the old, fun-loving Justin isn’t completely gone. Besides for the little mishap that happened during a pre-Grammy party, the tattooed hunk has mostly been staying out of trouble. He recently took his younger brother, Jaxon, to a hockey game to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Then it was back on the road again for his world tour, but Justin still made time to relax pool-side in Dubai with some friends. Sounds like a great life! HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin is turning his life around one good deed at a time?

