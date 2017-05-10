Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie got back! Kylie Jenner is showing off her bum, as per usual — but this time there may be a deeper meaning behind the pic she posted off her assets. The star put up a shot of her in a thong just days after her ex Tyga’s new GF, Jordan Ozuna, posted her own booty pic.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has some very nice curves, to be sure — but Jordan Ozuna, is no slouch in the bum department either! Jordan, who is now dating Kylie’s 27-year-old ex Tyga, posted a pic of her flaunting her bare butt in Mexico to Instagram on May 8, and the photo got fans so worked up that it seems Kylie wanted to get in on the fun.

Kylie, who is now happily dating Travis Scott, 25, took to Instagram on May 10 to show off her own luscious behind in only a thong. Though Kylie’s photo was tamer than Jordan’s (who had LITERALLY been naked in her shot) it definitely got fans riled up, including Travis who happily liked the photo.

We think that both ladies look gorgeous in their respective photos, but we just can’t tell who is the hottest! We of course love Ky’s look, because she just has a one of the most perfectly sculpted bodies. But Jordan’s pic is so sensual too. Two lovely ladies, how can we possibly choose?

We’ll just go ahead and say that both of them are stunning, however, we have to wonder what there motives were for posting the pics. Was Jordan trying to show off how much hotter she thinks she is than Kylie? Was Kylie trying to fire back and show Tyga what he’s been missing? We’re just dying to find out if they were competing!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie and Jordan’s belfies? Give us all your thoughts below!

