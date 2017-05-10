‘Daily Show’ Alums & Jon Stewart Slam Trump: Why Isn’t He Held To Same Standards?

REX/Shutterstock

The stars aligned on May 9 when the ‘Daily Show’ cast reunited on ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’ While all the former cast members were there, Jon Stewart stole the show when he totally slammed President Donald Trump for not being held to the same standards as comedians.

All across the nation fans tuned in to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 9 to see a special that was not to be missed — a reunion of the old cast of The Daily Show! Stephen Colbert, 52, was holding a meeting of the greatest minds in political comedy (aka his best friends and former co-stars) including his old boss Jon Stewart, 54. Now, Jon had a serious ax to grind over how he’s seen comedians, like Stephen, treated after they diss President Donald Trump, 70.

“The things that you say, even if they are crass, or even if they in some ways are not respectful enough to the office of the president — we can insult, [Trump] can injury,” Jon said. “It’s the difference between insult and injury, and for the life of me, I do not understand why in this country we try to hold comedians to a standard we do not hold leaders to.”

Stephen and Jon were joined by Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Ed Helms, and Rob Corrdry — a group that had fans in stitches for year’s on the Comedy Central program and who kept the momentum going all night during the special.

“There are nights where I find myself sort of impotently shouting into the abyss, which, if you think about it, wasn’t that different from what I did on a nightly basis,” Jon joked when Stephen asked him if he ever missed hosting the Daily Show with the group.

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite moment from the Daily Show reunion on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.