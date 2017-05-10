‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Is NBC’s Next Live Musical: All The Details On The Easter 2018 Event

REX/Shutterstock

NBC is turning to the Lord for their next live musical after ‘Bye Bye Birdie.” We’ve got all the details about their Easter 2018 production of the classic rock opera ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’

Holy cow! NBC has announced that they’re doing another live musical WAY ahead of their usual Dec. holiday special. They’ll be staging a production of the classic rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar that will air on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. This promises to be totally epic as the creators of the 1971 Broadway mega-hit Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice are on board as executive producers.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will also oversee the broadcast, as the veteran team has been part of all of NBC’s live musical productions dating back to 2013’s The Sound of Music Live! Also coming aboard is La La Land producer Marc Platt who will be joining the guys for the first time. He was also behind Fox’s Emmy-winning Grease Live!, so this show couldn’t be in better hands with such amazing live musical talent behind the scenes!

So far we don’t yet know who will be playing Jesus or any of his disciples. “Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in making the announcement on May 10. Other characters who are portrayed in the musical include Judas Iscariot, Mary Magdalene, Pontius Pilate, Caiaphas, Peter, Simon Zealotes and King Herod. While it debuted on Broadway back in 1971, the show has been revived several times with the most recent happening in 2012. Jesus Christ Superstar also made it to the big screen in a 1973 movie.

The rock opera originally was an album that Andrew and Tim adapted into a Broadway sensation. It follows the final week of Jesus’ life, so it’s only fitting that NBC is going to air it on Easter. Normally they do their annual live musical in Dec., which they will be doing again in 2017 with Jennifer Lopez, 47, executive producing and starring in Bye Bye Birdie.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jesus Christ Superstar is a great choice for NBC’s next live musical? What show has been your favorite production so far from the network?

