Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Coach With Miley Cyrus

Say hello to ‘The Voice’s newest judge — Jennifer Hudson! The singer, along with veterans Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine, is on board to join season 13 of NBC’s hit musical show. Read on for all the details on her amazing gig!

After serving as winning coach on the UK edition of The Voice earlier this year, who better than Jennifer Hudson, 35, to join NBC‘s network? That’s right television buffs, Jennifer is jumping across the pond to join Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine for season 13 of the incredible talent contest — and she’s definitely giving the other veteran coaches a run for their money! The “Think Like A Man” singer comes with a lot of experience from her own days in the “Spotlight” and has that competitive edge rising stars are looking for in a mentor.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time,” said NBC president Paul Telegdy to Variety. “She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.” You can say that again! Jennifer is at the top of her game right now, coming off TWO Broadway stints and a brand new single.

The former American Idol contestant, who finished third by the way, made a splash the Hairspray Live musical and The Color Purple. She also dropped the track “Remember Me” in April. Miley, Blake, and Adam should all be VERY nervous about Jennifer’s new endeavor. She has a way of making audiences feel emotions that they never knew existed. Derek Hough was literally brought to tears by her rendition of “I Know Where You’ve Been” in Hairspray Live — and he’s just one of many!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer will make a good addition to The Voice team? Comment below!

