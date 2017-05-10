James Comey Fired After Finding ‘Evidence Of Collusion’ Between Trump & Russia

REX/Shutterstock

This is so disturbing! Fired FBI Director James Comey was getting so close to uncovering ties between Donald Trump and Russia at the time he was canned by the president. We’ve got the new details on what he learned that might have cost him his job.

Uh oh! There’s mounting evidence that FBI Director James Comey‘s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election was on to something BIG when he was abruptly fired with no warning on May 9. In a new report by the Wall Street Journal, the paper claims that for the past three weeks he had been receiving daily instead of weekly briefings on the probe and was “concerned by information showing possible evidence of collusion” according to their sources.

The paper also reports that Comey last week asked for additional resources and personnel for the probe, and that his request went to Rod Rosenstein, who had just been made deputy attorney general overseeing the FBI. So Rosenstein found out that the investigation into Trump’s Russian ties was picking up even more steam, then sent a letter to the president demanding that Comey be fired. If this is true, we’ve gone way past a Watergate-level scandal at this point! The Washington Post reports he was so upset that Trump made him out to be the prime culprit in the decision to fire Comey that he threatened to resign!

Despite the Trump administration claims that his dismissal was months in consideration, Press Secretary Sean Spicer always said Comey had the president’s full confidence. It came as such a shock to the director as he discovered he was out of a job via breaking reports on TV news when speaking to personnel at the FBI’s Los Angeles office. He thought it was a prank at first, then later got a phone call where the president’s letter of termination was read to him.

In an emotional farewell letter to his staff released on May 10, Comey heartbreakingly told of how he’s going to miss the mission they were on to bring justice. “I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I’m not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply,” he wrote. Tellingly he added, “It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing.” It sounds like the “right thing” might have been what cost him his job.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump fired the FBI director because he was finally getting evidence into his ties with Russia?

