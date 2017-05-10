Halsey Shaved Her Head & Still Looks So Stunning — Love Or Loathe Her New Look?

REX/Shutterstock

Everyone is shaving their head! Halsey is the latest star to rock a super short buzz cut — check out her look right here!

Halsey is no stranger to having super short hair — she’s buzzed her head before, and she debuted the look again at the BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, California on May 9.

It seems like everyone is shaving their head these days — Kristen Stewart, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne and Halsey!

Kristen and Cara shaved their heads for movie roles, and we have no clue why Katy chopped her long locks off! They join the club of stars like Amber Rose, who rocks a buzz cut daily.

Halsey’s short hair is nothing new, but the shaved head is different than the pink pixie she was rocking last month, in April.

With the buzz cut, she was able to show off her gorgeous face at the BMI Awards. Her lips were pretty neutral while her eyes really stood out. Her skin was just glowing. She looked gorgeous! She showed off some cleavage in a cut out black jumpsuit. A super sexy look for summer!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Halsey’s shaved head?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.