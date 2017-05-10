Drake & Diddy Top Forbes List Of Richest Artists In Hip Hop — But Where Is Kanye?

REX/Shutterstock

Congrats! Diddy and Drake have made the Forbes Five list for 2017 Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists with net worths of more than $800 million each, but one name is missing from that list — Kanye West. You won’t believe who else is above him!

That’s a good chunk of change! Forbes announced the top five most financially successful rappers in the world and the winner is… none other than Sean Diddy Combs, 47! He scored number one on the list with a net worth of $820 million. And with all of his years in the music industry, the site predicts that he might reach billionaire status soon. Dang!

Second on the list is Jay-Z, 47, who stands at a whopping $810 million. Third and fourth are Dr. Dre, 52, and then Birdman, 48. Coming in fifth is Drake, 30, with a grand total of $90 million. Nice! Birdman once told Forbes that he always knew he was capable of taking his career to the next step. “As a child, I always felt if I could make $1 million, I’m just nine steps away from being a billionaire. And that’s the goal.”

While this is great news for all those rappers, it was a little shocking to see that Kanye West, 39 didn’t make the list despite being one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Other outlets say that he’s worth $145 million, so perhaps he’s more loaded than we thought. In fact a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he’s been buying some fancy gifts for his wife, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently.

“Kanye has been putting in work to help his relationship with Kim,” a source previously told us. “He’s spending so much more time at home. He’s also back to his old habits of totally spoiling Kim with gifts. It seems like every other day he’s giving her new bling.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye deserves to be in the top five? Send your shout-out right here!

