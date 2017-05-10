Backgrid

A couple that sweats together stays together! Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs went on a healthy jog through the hills of Malibu on May 9 and we’re the witness to the fitness!

No wonder why both Robert Pattinson, 30, and FKA Twigs, 29, have such great bodies, because they’re willing to put the hard work into looking good! The engaged couple went for a hike along with their dog on May 9 on hilly trail in Malibu. The super private pair aren’t spotted out very often, so it is really cute to see them looking so sweet and casual.

The talented singer — real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett — looked adorable wearing her long hair in pigtails with a black sweater and leggings. We’re so used to always seeing her red carpet glam looks that it’s refreshing to get a peek at her dressed-down style. She still showed some of the signs of her fashion icon stats with her nose ring, pretty silver earrings and cool round shades. The stunner modeled in a 2016 Nike women’s athleticwear campaign where we got to see how incredibly ripped her body is.

Rob looked super hot — when does he NOT?!? — in an olive green t-shirt and blue shorts. He was really committed to the trail running in a pair of bright red trainers. Like his gorgeous fiancée, he protected his eyes from the sun with a pair of yellow-tinted shades and had his famous locks tucked under a blue baseball cap.

His ex Kristen Stewart, 27, has had plenty of relationships since their 2013 breakup, and her current girlfriend is model Stella Maxwell, 26. Rob on the other hand has been a one woman man, as he started dating Twigs in 2014 and became engaged the following year. While they still haven’t made it down the aisle yet, maybe the couple will finally tie the knot in 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think FKA Twigs and Rob will get married this year?

