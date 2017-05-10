Fall 2017 TV Schedule: What’s Renewed & What’s Cancelled? — A Guide

Image Courtesy of Fox, CW, CBS, ABC

It’s that time of year again — we’re finding out what’s coming back and what beloved shows we’ll be saying goodbye to. We’ll continue to update the below list as the announcements come in.

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid: Renewed.

American Crime:

America’s Funniest:

American Housewife:

The Bachelor:

Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed

black-ish:

The Catch:

Celebrity Family Feud: Renewed

Conviction:

Dancing With the Stars:

Designated Survivor:

Downward Dog: Premieres at midseason

Dr. Ken:

Fresh Off the Boat:

The Goldbergs:

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed

How to Get Away With Murder: Renewed

Imaginary Mary:

Last Man Standing:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:

Match Game:

The Middle: Renewed

Mistresses: Cancelled

Modern Family: A

Notorious: Cancelled

Once Upon a Time:

Quantico:

The Real O’Neals:

Scandal: Renewed

Secrets and Lies:

Shark Tank:

Speechless:

Still Star-Crossed: Premieres May 29

Time After Time: Cancelled

CBS

2 Broke Girls:

The Amazing Race:

American Gothic: Cancelled

The Big Bang Theory: Renewed

Big Brother: Renewed

Blue Bloods: Renewed

BrainDead: Cancelled

Bull: Renewed

Code Black:

Criminal Minds: Renewed

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders:

Doubt: Cancelled

Elementary:

The Good Fight*: Renewed

The Great Indoors:

Hawaii Five-0: Renewed

Kevin Can Wait: Renewed

Life in Pieces: Renewed

MacGyver: Renewed

Madam Secretary: Renewed

Man With a Plan: Renewed

Mom: Renewed

NCIS: Renewed

NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed

NCIS: New Orleans: Renewed

The Odd Couple: Cancelled

Pure Genius:

Ransom:

Scorpion: Renewed

Star Trek: Discovery*: Premiere date pushed to Fall 2017

Superior Donuts: Renewed

Survivor: Renewed

Training Day:

Undercover Boss:

Zoo: Renewed

Fox

24: Legacy:

American Grit: Renewed

APB:

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Empire: Renewed

The Exorcist:

Family Guy:

Gotham:

Hell’s Kitchen:

The Last Man on Earth:

Lethal Weapon: Renewed

Lucifer: Renewed

Making History:

MasterChef: Season 8 premieres this summer

MasterChef Junior:

The Mick: Renewed

New Girl:

Pitch: Cancelled

Prison Break:

Rosewood: Cancelled

Scream Queens:

The Simpsons: Renewed

Shots Fired:

Sleepy Hollow: Cancelled

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 14 premieres June 12

Son of Zorn:

Star: Renewed

Wayward Pines:

World’s Funniest:

The X-Files: Renewed

NBC

America’s Got Talent: Renewed

American Ninja Warrior: Renewed

Aquarius: Cancelled

The Biggest Loser:

The Blacklist:

The Blacklist: Redemption:

Blindspot:

The Carmichael Show: Season 3 premieres May 31

Celebrity Apprentice:

Chicago Fire:

Chicago Justice:

Chicago Med:

Chicago P.D.:

Emerald City: Cancelled

The Good Place: Renewed

Great News:

Grimm: Cancelled

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 premieres Aug. 7

Law & Order: SVU:

Little Big Shots:

Marlon: Premieres Aug. 16

Midnight Texas: Premieres July 25

The Night Shift: Season 4 premieres June 22

Powerless:

Shades of Blue: Renewed

Superstore: Renewed

Taken:

This Is Us: Renewed

Timeless:

Trial & Error:

The Voice: Renewed

The CW

The 100: Renewed

Arrow: Renewed

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Renewed

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed

The Flash: Renewed

Frequency:

iZombie:

Jane the Virgin: Renewed

No Tomorrow:

The Originals:

Reign: Cancelled

Riverdale: Renewed

Supergirl: Renewed

Supernatural: Renewed

The Vampire Diaries: Cancelled

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Renewed

HollywoodLifers, which on the bubble show are you hoping gets renewed?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.