Fall 2017 TV Schedule: What’s Renewed & What’s Cancelled? — A Guide

Wed, May 10, 2017 8:52am EDT by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
It’s that time of year again — we’re finding out what’s coming back and what beloved shows we’ll be saying goodbye to. We’ll continue to update the below list as the announcements come in.

ABC
The $100,000 Pyramid: Renewed.
American Crime:
America’s Funniest:
American Housewife:
The Bachelor:
Bachelor in Paradise: Renewed
black-ish:
The Catch:
Celebrity Family Feud: Renewed
Conviction:
Dancing With the Stars:
Designated Survivor:
Downward Dog: Premieres at midseason
Dr. Ken:
Fresh Off the Boat:
The Goldbergs:
Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed
How to Get Away With Murder: Renewed
Imaginary Mary:
Last Man Standing:
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.:
Match Game:
The Middle: Renewed
Mistresses: Cancelled
Modern Family: A
Notorious: Cancelled
Once Upon a Time:
Quantico:
The Real O’Neals:
Scandal: Renewed
Secrets and Lies:
Shark Tank:
Speechless:
Still Star-Crossed: Premieres May 29
Time After Time: Cancelled

CBS
2 Broke Girls:
The Amazing Race:
American Gothic: Cancelled
The Big Bang Theory: Renewed
Big Brother: Renewed
Blue Bloods: Renewed
BrainDead: Cancelled
Bull: Renewed
Code Black:
Criminal Minds: Renewed
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders:
Doubt: Cancelled
Elementary:
The Good Fight*: Renewed
The Great Indoors:
Hawaii Five-0: Renewed
Kevin Can Wait: Renewed
Life in Pieces: Renewed
MacGyver: Renewed
Madam Secretary: Renewed
Man With a Plan: Renewed
Mom: Renewed
NCIS: Renewed
NCIS: Los Angeles: Renewed
NCIS: New Orleans: Renewed
The Odd Couple: Cancelled
Pure Genius:
Ransom:
Scorpion: Renewed
Star Trek: Discovery*: Premiere date pushed to Fall 2017
Superior Donuts: Renewed
Survivor: Renewed
Training Day:
Undercover Boss:
Zoo: Renewed

Fox
24: Legacy:
American Grit: Renewed
APB:
Bob’s Burgers: Renewed
Brooklyn Nine-Nine:
Empire: Renewed
The Exorcist:
Family Guy:
Gotham:
Hell’s Kitchen:
The Last Man on Earth:
Lethal Weapon: Renewed
Lucifer: Renewed
Making History:
MasterChef: Season 8 premieres this summer
MasterChef Junior:
The Mick: Renewed
New Girl:
Pitch: Cancelled
Prison Break:
Rosewood: Cancelled
Scream Queens:
The Simpsons: Renewed
Shots Fired:
Sleepy Hollow: Cancelled
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 14 premieres June 12
Son of Zorn:
Star: Renewed
Wayward Pines:
World’s Funniest:
The X-Files: Renewed

NBC
America’s Got Talent: Renewed
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed
Aquarius: Cancelled
The Biggest Loser:
The Blacklist:
The Blacklist: Redemption:
Blindspot:
The Carmichael Show: Season 3 premieres May 31
Celebrity Apprentice:
Chicago Fire:
Chicago Justice:
Chicago Med:
Chicago P.D.:
Emerald City: Cancelled
The Good Place: Renewed
Great News:
Grimm: Cancelled
Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 premieres Aug. 7
Law & Order: SVU:
Little Big Shots:
Marlon: Premieres Aug. 16
Midnight Texas: Premieres July 25
The Night Shift: Season 4 premieres June 22
Powerless:
Shades of Blue: Renewed
Superstore: Renewed
Taken:
This Is Us: Renewed
Timeless:
Trial & Error:
The Voice: Renewed

The CW
The 100: Renewed
Arrow: Renewed
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Renewed
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Renewed
The Flash: Renewed
Frequency:
iZombie:
Jane the Virgin: Renewed
No Tomorrow:
The Originals:
Reign: Cancelled
Riverdale: Renewed
Supergirl: Renewed
Supernatural: Renewed
The Vampire Diaries: Cancelled
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Renewed

HollywoodLifers, which on the bubble show are you hoping gets renewed?

