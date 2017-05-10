Christopher Boykin’s Ex & Daughter ‘Heartbroken’ Over His Death: We’ll ‘Miss Him’

Courtesy of Facebook

Shannon Boykin, who married, the late Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin in 2008, is understandably devastated over his death. She took to Twitter after news of his passing broke, and expressed just how difficult this time is for her and the pair’s daughter, Isis.

Our hearts are broken for those close to Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, especially his sweet daughter, Isis, 9, and her mom, Shannon Boykin, who took to his Twitter to share their sad thoughts after his passing. “This is Shannon, Big Black’s ex-wife, I’m heartbroken to tell you of Black’s passing,” Shannon wrote. “He’s everything to me and Isis and we will miss him.” She concluded the note with a broken heart and crying emoji.

This is Shannon, Big Black's ex-wife, I'm heartbroken to tell you of Black's passing. He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him 💔😢 — Big Black (@BigBlack) May 10, 2017

Shannon and Christopher married in 2008 and welcomed little Isis that same year. Although she refers to herself as his ‘ex’ in the tweet, there are no reports of them divorcing online. However, Shannon is not featured on Big Black’s social media, although Isis has been a prominent figure on his Facebook and Instagram. Christopher actually left MTV when Shannon found out she was pregnant, and instead focused on raising a family with her. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 45 on May 9.

Big Black, who appeared on Rob & Big from 2006-2008, died of a heart attack, his rep confirmed to People. Social media was immediately flooded with fans and fellow MTV stars sharing their love, including Big’s co-star and longtime friend, Rob Dyrdek. So heartbreaking.

