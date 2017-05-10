Courtesy of Instagram

Did Britney Spears say ‘I do’ while we turned our backs for a second? The singer may allegedly be married with a baby on the way, according to a bombshell report, May 10. You’ve got to hear the crazy details.

UPDATE: A rep for Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that this report is “completely not true.”

———–

A wedding and a baby? — That may be the case for Britney Spears, 35, and her model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 23! The singer and her beau may have had their happily ever after in secret ceremony, according to OK! magazine, May 10!

“It might seem crazy after such a sort time, but everyone in her life says they’ve never seen her this happy,” a source close to Brit told the mag. “Getting married secretly is just the sort of stunt she’d pull. Only now, she’s in a stable place emotionally.” Wow!

IF Brit and Sam did tie the knot, there’s some reported obstacles he had to go through first. “She would never marry Sam without asking her boys’ permission first,” the source said. Britney has two sons — Sean, 11, and Jayden James, Federline, 10 — with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 39. However, that wasn’t an issue for the young model, as reported by the mag.

“He’s great with her boys, which is always her number one priority before she can get serious about someone.” And, get this — Friends of Brit’s have claimed that they’ve [the boys] suggested that she should’ve proposed to Sam.

Dinner in Hawaii. Literally the best! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

The last person Sam would reportedly have to win over is Brit’s father, Jamie Spears. Ever since Spears gained conservatorship over his daughter — after her 2007 breakdown — he’s super protective. Although he reportedly thinks Brit does well with a man on her arm, marriage, on the other hand, is a different story. “He wouldn’t be happy if she’s done it without a prenup,” the mag reported. Not to mention, Brit’s only known Sam for less than a year.

But when it comes down to it, “Brit feels certain about her future with Sam,” the mag said. In fact, “She’s telling friends that she’s never loved a man like she loves him.” OMG!

Brit and Sam met on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party” in Nov. 2016. Sam played her sexy love interest in the video. Then, during that same month, the two were spotted on multiple dates with each other. Soon after, Brit and Sam began posting adorable photos together. And, the rest is history!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Britney and Sam are seriously married?

