Brie Bella Gives Birth: ‘Total Bellas’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Hubby — A Baby Girl

Baby Birdie has arrived! Brie Bella is officially a mom after giving birth to her & her hubby Daniel Bryan’s little girl. Even cuter, this is their FIRST child together! We can only imagine how thrilled the WWE stars must be about starting their fam. Get all the details about Birdie’s birth here.

Brie Bella, 33, and Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson,) 35, became first-time parents on May 9, according to E! News, after Brie gave birth to their little bundle of joy — a precious baby girl! Obviously the WWE couple are already head-over-heels for their daughter, and we cannot get enough of the adorable name they chose for her — Birdie Joe Danielson. SO cute, right?

Love sitting here watching Birdie move all around in my belly. It's crazy to see her feet push out or her bum sticking out. Melts my hearts!! ❤😍✨ #babybump #33weekspregnant #alreadyinlove A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Brie and Daniel welcomed their little one super late at night on May 9 at 11:58, which was actually over a week PAST Brie’s due date of April 30. Baby Birdie entered the world weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. “There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” told the publication in a statement. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

Since announcing her pregnancy back in October, Brie has been super open with fans about her journey to motherhood — even regularly sharing intimate photos of her growing baby bump. “It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother,” Brie gushed to E! after confirming her and Daniel’s exciting news. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives.”

And NOW her dream is realer than ever as baby Birdie has officially entered the world. And as for her unique name? Brie knew she wanted to give her daughter a “B” name from the beginning. “Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names,” the WWE fighter told Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine. “I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl ‘B’ names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!” Aw! Congrats again to Brie and Daniel!

