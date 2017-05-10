Brad Pitt & Angelina Call Off Divorce? ‘Old Feelings’ Bringing Them Back Together

REX/Shutterstock

Is Brangelina back? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have allegedly rekindled their romance after months apart. Don’t expect to see any PDA, though; they’re keeping their alleged romance on the down low, according to a new report!

What a wild turn of events! Brad Pitt, 52, and Angelina Jolie, 41, are reportedly on their way to getting back together, according to a report from Life & Style. “They’re been seeing each other several times a week lately,” a source told the magazine. “Slowly the old feelings have started to return. They’ve been open with each other like they haven’t been in years, and it’s like the are now dating again.”

Whoa! After the rocky few months they’ve had after Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, this is the last thing we thought would ever happen. The couple are allegedly “talking on the phone almost every day,” according to the magazine. Plus, they live literally a mile away from each other. If they are truly back together, they’re only a hop, skip away from each other. They’ll be even closer soon enough — their kids are begging them to live next door, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Brad and Angelina are keeping the alleged romance secret for the time being, mainly because of their kids. “Brad and Angie are keeping the reinvigorated relationship under the radar for now because they don’t want to confuse the kids,” said Life & Style‘s source. “The welfare of the children is their priority. It’s very obvious how much Brad is still in love with Angelina, and she still loves him, too. She sees the effort he’s been putting in, and it’s winning her over.”

HollywoodLifers, do you want Brad and Angelina to get back together? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.