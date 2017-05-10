Bow Wow Responds To Fans Trolling His Private Jet Instagram: What Do I Have To Prove?

Image Courtesy of Hollywoodlife.com

Haters may be coming at Bow Wow, but he seriously doesn’t care. The rapper revealed to HollywoodLife.com during an EXCLUSIVE May 9 interview that he isn’t bothered by the backlash he’s getting following the pic he posted of his ‘private jet.’

“The thing with the Internet is — we live in a time where it’s a show and prove type of thing,” Bow Wow, 30, told HollywoodLife.com during an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview on May 9. “A lot of people can’t take comments. A lot of people can’t take scrutiny. So therefore, as a man, I hope you have balls to stand up for yourself and fight for yourself.”

On May 8, the rapper took to Instagram to post a photo of what appeared to be a private plane in an airport hangar. “Travel day,” he captioned the pic. “NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo,” he wrote, suggesting he was taking the jet to NYC.

Later that day, a fan posted a photo to Snapchat of the rapper in coach on the same flight as him, totally trying to debunk Bow Wow’s earlier claim. The photo then went viral and started the “Bow Wow Challenge,” where Twitter users attempted to make the best false claims about how rich they were.

“A guy like me, like today they put up a story about me not coming to New York in a private plane … but I know how I got to New York, you know what I mean? So it’s like … what do I have to prove?” Bow Wow explained to HollywoodLife.com.

“Like I’m not gonna get on my Instagram and make a one minute video … like for what? Cause then you’ll get comments like ‘You’re Bow Wow, you have nothing to prove.’ So therefore, if you know who you are you’ve got nothing to prove.”

